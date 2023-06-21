Government of Canada announces Vaping Products Reporting Regulations – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is taking new steps to better understand the rapidly evolving vaping market as well as the impact that vaping can have on people’s health.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced Vaping Products Reporting Regulations. These regulations require manufacturers to disclose information about their sales and the ingredients used in their vaping products to Health Canada. Timely access to this data will help inform the development of policies and regulations to better protect people from the health risks of vaping and nicotine addiction, especially young persons and people who do not smoke.

These regulations build on investments in public education, regulation, and enforcement, and will help to address findings from the first legislative review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act. Specifically, they will help address scientific and product uncertainty to better understand the vaping product market and the health impacts of vaping.

The Vaping Products Reporting Regulations are similar to the Tobacco Reporting Regulations, in that they continue to provide Health Canada with information to help make policy decisions and develop effective tobacco control strategies. Health Canada is considering future additional changes to the vaping product reporting requirements that would enhance ongoing research and data collection activities and create even greater alignment with those in place for tobacco product manufacturers.

Quotes

“We need to better understand the rapidly evolving vaping market and the impact of vaping product use on health, especially the health of young people. The data collected through these new regulations will help inform policies and programs that further the objectives of Canada’s Tobacco Strategy, including actions to decrease youth vaping rates and helping people who smoke quit tobacco.”

