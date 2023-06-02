Government of Canada invests in projects to increase workplace inclusion and con… – Press Release

VICTORIA, BC, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Improving the inclusion and financial security of persons with disabilities is a key priority for the Government of Canada. This is why the Government continues to work with partners and the disability community to address barriers to employment, and invest in programs and services that help increase the accessibility of workplaces and improve employment prospects of persons with disabilities.

Today, as part of National AccessAbility Week 2023, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced funding of more than $118 million over the next three years under the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities (OF). This will support 60 projects that organizations across Canada are launching this year, to help improve access to jobs and workplace accessibility for Canadians with disabilities.

Minister Qualtrough made the announcement during a visit hosted by the John Howard Society of Victoria, in British Columbia. The John Howard Society of Victoria received $1,537,900 under the OF for its Voyager Employment Program that assists persons with disabilities who face barriers to employment in British Columbia. Through this project, the integration of approximately 120 persons with disabilities into the job market, is supported with employment services and skills training that enables them to prepare for, obtain and maintain employment or become self-employed, helping to increase their economic participation and independence.

The OF brings together employers and employees with disabilities, as it seeks to increase the participation of working-aged persons with disabilities in the workforce. The program connects persons with disabilities to skills training, pre-employability services, job placements, wrap-around supports, work experience, access to assistive devices, and mentorship opportunities. It also supports employer awareness programs that can lead to good job opportunities,…