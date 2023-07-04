Government of Canada releases new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy – Press Release

New strategy will foster growth and competitiveness of the tourism industry

NIAGARA, ON, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Tourism powers the Canadian economy, creating good jobs in every region of the country, from rural and remote communities to the largest cities. Tourism is also highly inclusive. Compared to other sectors, it employs a higher proportion of women, youth and newcomers. Canada has something for everyone: breathtaking outdoor adventures, vibrant cities, unique Indigenous tourism experiences and so much more. With the renewed demand for travel, there is now a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Canada’s visitor economy to push past reviving all the way to thriving and successfully compete on the global stage. The Government of Canada is focused on seizing this opportunity to help the tourism industry reach new heights for generations to come.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, unveiled the new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, entitled Canada 365: Welcoming the world. Every day. He was accompanied by Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre; Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines; Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada; Beth Potter, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada; Keith Henry, President and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada; and Susie Grynol, President and CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada.

The new strategy will unleash the full potential of Canadian tourism and cement Canada as a top global destination through the following five priorities:

Investing in Canada’s tourism assets

tourism assets Embracing recreation and the great outdoors

Partnering to grow Indigenous tourism

Attracting more international events

Improving coordination through a federal ministerial council

