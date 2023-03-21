Government of Canada takes steps to address overrepresentation of Indigenous, Bl… – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is strongly committed to addressing the overrepresentation of Indigenous, Black, and racialized people in Canada’s criminal justice system. The government has advanced an array of innovative and progressive initiatives that make our system fairer and our communities safer. A central element of this work involves advancing alternatives to custody, helping former offenders move on with their lives, and supporting their safe reintegration into our communities.

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, today announced the launch of two initiatives to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous, Black, and racialized people in Canada’s criminal justice system.

The Indigenous Community Corrections Initiative (ICCI) supports grassroots efforts that expand alternatives to custody and support reintegration among Indigenous offenders. A total of $5.21 million will be available in 2023/2024 and $12M ongoing thereafter to support organizations that rehabilitate or reintegrate Indigenous offenders through project development, training, communications, and direct interventions. The Call for Applications is open now until June 12, 2023.

Additionally, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from Black and racialized community groups, experts or organizations to address overrepresentation by assisting with safe and successful reintegration.

The first step in this process is building a comprehensive national inventory of organizations who, based on their specific strengths, could work with CSC or Public Safety Canada. Interested parties are invited to submit an EOI to CSC no later than May 15, 2023 .

These efforts build on the Government of Canada’s ongoing efforts to address overrepresentation of Indigenous, Black, and racialized people in the criminal justice system. This work involves a wide range of steps, from passing legislation that addresses harmful…