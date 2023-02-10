Governor General Simon completed successful State visit to Finland – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, completed a State visit to the Republic of Finland. The visit celebrated 75 years of friendship with Finland and showed Canada’s support to the Arctic community as the world continues to adapt to these times of international unrest.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the visit helped to underscored Canada’s unwavering support for European security and Finland’s joint application with Sweden to join NATO. The visit also illustrated Canada’s commitment to work with Finland, Arctic allies and people of the Arctic, to create a more sustainable, stable and prosperous Arctic.

In Helsinki, the Governor General was welcomed by His Excellency Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland, and his spouse, Dr. Jenni Haukio. The President and the Governor General had the opportunity to discuss shared priorities between the two countries in the areas of peace and security, support for democratic values and climate change. At a press conference following their meeting, they emphasized the importance of standing together in support of Ukraine and its people.

The Governor General met with many Finnish officials to continue important discussions on Arctic-related issues such as Indigenous culture, education, distance learning, and climate change. Following a meeting with His Excellency Antti Rinne, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Her Excellency was introduced to members of the Finnish Parliament during a parliamentary session.

To learn more about the reality of Finnish youth and share her own life experience being born and raised in the Canadian Arctic, the Governor General joined education officials at the Museum of Technology to discuss education systems and the challenges faced in remote areas, including in the North. Her Excellency also met with inspiring youth leaders from a cross-section of Finnish society including youth advocates for…