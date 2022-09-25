Gov’t, Opposition unite for storm prep as Cayman readies for Ian

After what has been a tumultuous week politically, legislators worked in tandem Saturday to help constituents prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, which is set to become a hurricane upon approaching the island early Monday.

In a message on the eve of the arrival of the expected weather associated with storm, Premier Wayne Panton lauded the teamwork between government members and the Opposition.

“I think this is probably one of the first times I can remember the government working with the opposition. So there’s all 19 constituencies and their representatives working together to ensure that our people are made as safe as possible… that supplies, plywood, in some cases sandbags, are distributed so they can safely weather this storm,” he said.

Grand Cayman moved from Hurricane Watch to Hurricane Warning Saturday…