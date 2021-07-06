Govt to set agenda for talks with Baloch nationalists: Fawad Chaudhry – Press Release

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry briefs the media. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government is going to set an agenda for talks with Balochistan nationalists, revealed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday.

“[The state] has dismantled India’s terrorist network in Balochistan to a great extent,” tweeted Chaudhry. “Now, we have to set an agenda for talks with Baloch nationalists.”

The minister spoke about development projects in Balochistan, saying that the federal government intended to complete 131 projects worth a whopping Rs731bn in the province.

“The Balochistan government’s development package, for this year alone, is Rs180bn,” he added. “Prime Minister Imran Khan holds Balochistan close to his heart,” he added.

Govt mulling talks with Baloch insurgents, says PM Imran Khan

The information minister’s remarks come on the heels of PM Imran Khan’s statement Monday that the government is mulling talks with Baloch insurgent groups.

The premier had announced that the government was considering the option as the situation in the province had changed, and Pakistan was moving towards a better future.

PM Khan was speaking at an event in Balochistan, where he said insurgents might be upset with the state due to some past grievances or India might have used them to spread terror in Pakistan.

“But now, the situation has changed,” he had noted.

PM Khan, on his day-long visit to Gwadar, inaugurated the Gwadar Free Zone, Expo Center, Agriculture Industrial Park, and three factories; he also witnessed the signing of various MOUs aimed at constructing a state-of-the-art hospital, airport, and vocational institute.

The prime minister had said his sole aim was not only to win the elections but also to develop Balochistan after becoming the prime minister.

The premier said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had visited London 24 times, but he never came to Balochistan, while former president Asif Ali Zardari visited Dubai 51 times, but he never had the time to visit Gwadar.

“A person who thinks about Pakistan will think about Balochistan as well, but if a person wants to win elections, they will focus on Faisalabad division, which has more seats in the Parliament than Balochistan,” he had said.