GPAX Summit Shanghai – 58.com, Anjuke to launch AI technology to empower the rea… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Property Awards & Expo (GPAX), slated for 10-11 November 2023, is dedicated to the promotion of high-end real estate and immigration investment. The event will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza in Shanghai, China, and organised by leading industry entities 58.com, Anjuke, Simple and Overseas Investment Platform.

GPAX aspires to advance international high-end living, and focuses on five key themes of overseas real estate, migration, international education, overseas investment, and advancements in VR technology for real estate.

GPAX will attended by:

50+ High Net Worth Individuals and their family offices.

High Net Worth Individuals and their family offices. 30+ Leading Chambers of Commerce members from various cities and provinces.

Leading Chambers of Commerce members from various cities and provinces. 20+ Leading universities’ alumni associations.

Leading universities’ alumni associations. 500+ Leading overseas education, migration, investment and other services agents.

The event will also be streamed by:

10,000+ Overseas education, migration, investment and other services agents in China .

Overseas education, migration, investment and other services agents in . 200,000 + Existing Anjuke database invitees.

+ Existing Anjuke database invitees. Additionally, GPAX will be covered by 300+ domestic and international media.

The event’s highlight is the launch of 58.com’s groundbreaking AI decoration technology. This innovative tool leverages virtual reality to deliver immersive decoration and viewing experiences for prospective home buyers that allows users to switch between different decoration styles effortlessly for a comprehensive, realistic home buying experience. This technology signifies a beginning of a revolution for the future of real estate, and affirms 58.com’s commitment to pushing at the boundaries of technological innovation.

Event Organisers: