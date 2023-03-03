Grab Makes ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies’ by Fast Company for 2023 – Press Release

Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Featured alongside companies which are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world, Grab was recognised for its enterprise service, GrabMaps, in the Asia-Pacific category. On this list are the most innovative companies across the Asia-Pacific region, who are finding local solutions with global implications.

Grab’s full stack of mapping technology has been developed in-house and was launched in June 2022. Today, it powers Grab’s verticals in all 8 countries the company operates in, achieving 100% self-sufficiency. GrabMaps disrupts existing mapping models with a granular and highly accurate view of Southeast Asia built by and for the local community. Grab’s map data is updated all the time, fed by the orders and rides it serves daily, and is augmented by contributions from driver-partners who collect data using proprietary camera hardware. Grab is also piloting its Kartacam technology, for low-cost and yet high-quality map data collection, beyond Southeast Asia–in Paris, Johannesburg, Sri Lanka, Las Vegas, Seattle and Jordan.

Grab is also sharing this capability and its edge in accuracy, coverage, freshness and cost-effectiveness, as an enterprise service, with other companies including Amazon Web Services, helping them build services and applications to better serve Southeast Asians. GrabMaps’ high-quality regional mapping data includes over 50 million addresses and points of interests (POIs) across SEA. It powers over 800 billion API calls per month across a variety of services encompassing places search, ETA calculations, routing, navigation and more and has helped add more than 800,000 kilometers of missing roads to the OpenStreetMap.

