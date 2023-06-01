Gradient Names Kyra Taurman Executive Creative Director, Enhancing UX Through Vi… – Press Release

Kyra Taurman is named Executive Creative Director for Gradient, a full-service experiential marketing agency. Before her new role, Taurman spent over seven years as the company’s Creative Director. Her unique background in Theatre Studies from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts makes her a creative force to be reckoned with as Gradient breaks the fourth wall between brands and their audiences.

“Kyra is the ideal leader for Gradient’s creative arm,” says Anthony Coppers, founder and Head of Innovation. “A champion of human connection throughout her career, she’s an early adopter of tech with her finger on the pulse of social media’s constant evolution. Her infectious curiosity, positive leadership and creativity combined with my commitment to the company’s vision reinforce our shift toward performance marketing.”

Taurman inspires teams to create “goosebump-inducing” encounters with empathy and excitement. “Experience is everything,” she says. “I’m a digital native passionate about integrating technology to enhance experiences. I believe in crafting moments that move the heart, leaving a lasting impact for strategic goals.” She goes on to say, “In a world where technology and new dimensions enhance, scale and measure experiential’s reach, I will focus on what matters first: humans.”

Her pioneering career includes her crucial role in launching the first concept pop-up stores with brands like Delta, vitaminwater and Diet Coke and conceptualizing a sustainability-focused experiential fashion initiative for Evian. Her expertise has been instrumental in earning Gradient numerous awards, including High Impact & Best Social Content for CeraVe and LUXlife’s Most Innovative Experience Agency Award.

Coppers and Taurman have grown the creative department from a team of two to nearly 30 experiential, graphic and content innovators. Now, she will…