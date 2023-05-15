Graforce and Worley to Jointly Scale Methane Electrolysis Technology in APAC – Press Release

Graforce, Germany’s leading provider of zero carbon hydrogen plants, and Worley, a leading global engineering and project delivery business, are cooperating to scale methane electrolysis (plasmalysis) starting in Australia, Pacific, Asia and China. Plasmalysis is a game changing technology, which converts natural gas, LNG, flare gas and other hydrocarbons into hydrogen without emitting CO 2 or any other greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. This allows gas consumers to switch to clean-burning hydrogen without changing their energy supplier or mode of transportation. Graforce and Worley will present plasmalysis plants at APPEA 2023 in Adelaide, Australia (15-18 May) at the Worley sponsored Hydrogen Pavilion showcasing latest innovations in the hydrogen industry and its impact on decarbonization of industries and fossil fuels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230514005004/en/

Methane Plasmalysis plants – graphics shows a 12 MW plant – convert natural gas, LNG, flare gas and other hydrocarbons into hydrogen without emitting carbon dioxide or any other greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. This allows gas consumers to switch to clean-burning hydrogen without changing their energy supplier or way of transportation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Australia is among the largest producers of natural gas and one of the world’s leading fuel suppliers. Projects to supply Germany with LNG and green hydrogen are in progress. At the same time, the country aims to reduce its CO 2 emissions by more than 40 percent by 2030. Sustainable technologies like plasmalysis are an essential requirement to meet both, economic and climate targets.

“The entire APAC region is looking for green technologies for existing energy sources to achieve climate targets. The cooperation with Worley is an important step for us to quickly scale our methane plasmalysis and to open up these markets,” said Dr. Jens Hanke, CTO of…