Graham Potter: Chelsea boss says his household have obtained nameless loss of life threats

Chelsea have won nine of their 25 games under Potter

Warning: This article references issues readers may find upsetting

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he and his family have received anonymous death threats following the club’s poor run of form.

The Blues have won just two of their past 14 games in all competitions and lost to Premier League strugglers Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea say they are offering their full support to Potter and his family.

“I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through, that want me to die,” Potter said.

“That’s obviously not pleasant to receive.”

The former Brighton boss said the anonymous emails had also referenced threats against his children.

Under Potter, who was appointed in September following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have won just nine of their 25 games.

“You could ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It’s been not pleasant at all,” Potter added.

“If you go to work and somebody’s swearing abuse at you, it’s not going…