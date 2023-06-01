GRAIL and University of Oxford to Present Results From First Prospective Study o… – Press Release

SYMPLIFY Results Demonstrate Strong Performance of GRAIL’s Multi-Cancer Early Detection Methylation-Based Platform in Individuals Presenting With Non-Specific Signs and Symptoms

Results in Press for Publication in The Lancet Oncology

GRAIL, LLC, a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, and the University of Oxford today announced results from the prospective SYMPLIFY study will be presented during an oral session on Saturday, June 3, at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago. SYMPLIFY is the first large-scale evaluation of a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test in individuals who presented to primary care and were referred for diagnostic follow-up for suspicion of cancer. The analysis showed strong performance of GRAIL’s MCED methylation-based platform in the symptomatic population of more than 6,000 patients and demonstrated the feasibility of using an MCED test to assist clinicians with decisions around the route of referral from primary care. These results are in press for publication in The Lancet Oncology.

“Earlier cancer detection and subsequent intervention has the potential to greatly improve patient outcomes. Most patients diagnosed with cancer first see a primary care physician for the investigation of symptoms suggestive of cancer, like weight loss, anemia, or abdominal pain, which can be complex as there are multiple potential causes. New tools that can both expedite cancer diagnosis and potentially avoid invasive and costly investigations are needed to more accurately triage patients who present with non-specific cancer symptoms,” said Brian D. Nicholson, MRCGP, DPhil, Associate Professor at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, United Kingdom and co-lead investigator of the study. “The high…