Grammys 2024: The highs, lows and why Taylor Swift received album of the yr

The 2024 Grammy Awards ended with a bang: Taylor Swift taking home her fourth album of the year trophy.
It cements her position as the one of the greatest songwriters of her era – although she was gracious enough to use her speech to praise fellow nominee Lana Del Rey, calling her “a legend in her prime” who has set the agenda for an entire generation of female artists.
Despite Taylor taking the main title, it was a fairly even-handed night by Grammy standards.
Favoured nominees like Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, SZA and Boygenius all went home with multiple prizes, while the best new artist went to R&B star Victoria Monét – the first time a female R&B act has scooped that award since Alicia Keys in 2002.
Along the way, there were plenty of surprise appearances (Celine Dion!) and show-stopping performances (Burna Boy, Dua Lipa).
Here are the highlights,…
