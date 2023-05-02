Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results – Gran Tierra Energ… – Press Release

First Quarter 2023 Total Average Production of 31,611 BOPD, Up 8% from One Year Ago

Second Quarter-To-Date 2023 (1) Total Average Production of Approximately 32,400 BOPD

Net Loss of $10 Million , Net Income of $115 Million Over Last 12 Month s

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $89 Million, $459 Million Over Last 12 Months

Funds Flow from Operations (2) of $60 Million, $339 Million Over Last 12 Months

Cash Balance of $106 Million and Net Debt (2) of $466 Million, as of March 31, 2023

Colombia Development Campaign Progressing with 14 Wells Drilled in the Quarter and Another 4 Wells Drilled Second Quarter-To-Date 2023(1)



CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) GTE GTE GTE today announced the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (“the Quarter“). All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest (“WI“) before royalties basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (“bbl“) and bbl per day (“BOPD“) amounts are based on WI sales before royalties. For per bbl amounts based on net after royalty (“NAR“) production, see Gran Tierra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed May 2, 2023.

Key Highlights of the Quarter: