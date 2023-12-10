Granada v Athletic Bilbao: La Liga match deserted after fan dies in stands

Sunday’s match was abandoned after 18 minutes

Granada’s La Liga match at home against Athletic Bilbao was abandoned after a supporter died in the stands at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium.

Sunday’s match was paused after 18 minutes with Athletic leading 1-0 through an early Inaki Williams strike.

Players from both sides left the pitch 20 minutes later with supporters also requested to leave the stadium.

La Liga then confirmed the match had been postponed and would be replayed at a later date.

Granada said in a statement the match was “suspended indefinitely after the death of a club season ticket holder” and offered their condolences to the fan’s “family and friends as well as to the entire Granada family”.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon was applauded by Granada supporters after helping to inform officials of the incident in the stands.