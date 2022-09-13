Grand Harbour stays NRA’s most important problem

New commercial development at Grand Harbour

(CNS): The director of the National Roads Authority has said that Grand Harbour presents a significant challenge when it comes to addressing traffic congestion. Edward Howard said it’s a constrained area for traffic and the only way to go east. But at the same time, the area is becoming busier, with new commercial development and condo projects that have created a mixed-use zone. This has left the NRA with the problem of creating safe access for pedestrians while addressing a traffic bottleneck in limited space.

A flyover is one of the solutions that is being considered, Howard said on local media, but that still presents a number of problems, given the shortage of land. It would also reduce the number of lanes on the new road currently under construction because of the support structures that would be needed. And it would involve a massive multi-year construction project, which poses the problem of how traffic which has…