Grand Nationwide 2023 preview: Rachael Blackmore mount Ain’t That A Disgrace amongst favourites

Blackmore won the Grand National in 2021 on Minella Times

Date: Saturday, 15 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Rachael Blackmore’s mount Ain’t That A Shame is among the favourites for Saturday’s Grand National at Aintree.

The trailblazing rider became the first woman to win the National in 2021 and is 8-1 to repeat the feat.

A maximum field of 40 will contest the 175th running of the famous race at 17:15 BST.

Meanwhile, police say they will deal “robustly” with any disruption after animal rights activists threatened to sabotage the race.

Bookmakers expect more than £150m to be wagered on the National, which takes place over 30 fences and four and a quarter miles.

After downpours on Friday, a largely sunny day is forecast, with the going described as soft.

A win for Blackmore would be poignant for Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead, whose 13-year-old son Jack died in a riding accident seven months ago.