Grand Nationwide: BHA condemns protests & pronounces evaluation of horse deaths

Watch: Protesters delay Grand National start

The British Horseracing Authority has “robustly condemned” the “reckless” protests at Saturday’s Grand National.

A total of 118 people were arrested after animal rights activists – demonstrating against the staging of the race – delayed the start by getting on to the Aintree course.

Three horses died during the three-day meeting, including National runner Hill Sixteen.

The BHA says it will analyse the races to understand what caused the deaths.

Merseyside Police said on Sunday: “Of the 118 arrests, 65 people were taken into custody and are being processed and will be bailed pending further enquiries.

“They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including conspiracy to cause public nuisance, obstructing highways and possession of controlled drugs.”

The police added those arrested were “men and women aged between 18 and 66 years old and came from as far as Kent, Southampton, London, Essex, Swansea, Falkirk and Glasgow” to the course…