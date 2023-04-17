Grand Nationwide: Debate rages on in UK after greater than 100 folks arrested in newest race





The Grand National is regarded as a national institution by many in the United Kingdom, a must-watch sporting event – but it is also one of the most controversial horse races in the world.

This weekend, the race again made headlines as police said more than 100 people were arrested Saturday, and the start of the race was delayed by 14 minutes as animal rights protestors got onto the course in Aintree, Liverpool.

There is little sign of the debate over the merits of the 4.3-mile steeplechase race abating as British animal welfare organization the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has called for an urgent review into the deaths of three horses during this year’s three-day event.

Animal Aid, which calls itself one of the UK’s largest animal rights groups, has called for jump racing to be banned.

But the British Horseracing…