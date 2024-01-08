Grant Bradburn: Former Pakistan coach takes cost at Glamorgan

Grant Bradburn played seven Tests and 11 one-day internationals as an off-spinner for New Zealand

Former Pakistan and Scotland coach Grant Bradburn is Glamorgan’s new head coach, signing a three-year deal until 2027.

The New Zealander, 57, succeeds former championship head coach Matthew Maynard and short-format leader Mark Alleyne.

The Welsh county had already signalled their intention to revert to a single coach for all formats.

“To have the opportunity to coach Glamorgan is a huge honour and a privilege,” said Bradburn.

“My simple aim is to create a winning environment with an awesome culture.

“Together we will quickly identify a brand of cricket in all formats that most importantly inspires the players and, in turn, attracts everyone within the club to be excited and proud of our teams.”

Bradburn signed a two-year deal with Pakistan in May, 2023, but left after they missed out on the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

The former Test off-spinner had previously been Pakistan’s fielding…