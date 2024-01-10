Grant Bradburn: Glamorgan coach says it’s ‘floor zero’ for county

Grant Bradburn says coaching Scotland was akin to working at a county

New coach Grant Bradburn says it is “ground zero” for Glamorgan, who he wants to see “oozing with pride” in the future.

Bradburn, 57, has signed until 2027 after succeeding former County Championship head coach Matthew Maynard and limited-overs leader Mark Alleyne.

Glamorgan won their last trophy, the One-Day Cup, in 2021 and play in the Championship’s second tier.

The New Zealander wants Glamorgan to “attract more people” to home games.

He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: “I think there’s so much skill in the squad, I sense that we haven’t been getting quite the full effect out of that out of those skills over the last couple of years.

“Obviously we won a one-day title a couple of years back, but I’d love nothing more than just to bring in some fresh eyes and to really lift the performance of the current squad first and foremost.

“I’ve already spoken to them [and told them] that I’m going to bring fresh eyes, so it’s…