Grant Roelofsen: Essex signal South African for One-Day Cup

Grant Roelofsen plays for Dolphins in South Africa’s domestic competition and has previously played for his country’s Under-19s

Essex have signed South African wicketkeeper-batter Grant Roelofsen as an overseas player for the One-Day Cup.

The 26-year-old, who averages over 40 in first-class cricket, has agreed a deal following three second XI games.

He scored 105 off 107 balls and three fifties in those three appearances.

“Everyone is trying to manage depleted squads as best they can so to be able to add a player of his quality into the batting line-up is a massive coup for us,” said head coach Anthony McGrath.

Roelofsen began the English season playing club cricket for Billericay, and he is the top scorer in the Essex League with 1553 runs in 17 games at an average of 103.53.

“As soon as I found out there was a chance to represent Essex in the Royal London Cup I was desperate to grab that opportunity,” he said.

