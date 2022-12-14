Grant Wahl: Journalist died from ruptured aortic aneurysm at World Cup

Wahl began his journalism career at Sports Illustrated before working independently from 2021

Grant Wahl died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm while working at the World Cup in Qatar, says his widow.

The journalist collapsed in a World Cup press box during the Argentina-Netherlands quarter-final on Friday.

The 48-year-old American had described feeling pressure in his chest in the days leading up to the game.

His wife Celine Gounder said an autopsy performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office concluded there was nothing untoward in his death.

“Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she said on Wednesday. external-link

A ruptured aortic aneurysm is when a bulge or swelling in the main artery that carries blood away from your heart tears, stopping blood being pumped around the body.

“The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms, ” added Gounder, who is…