Graphene Market size to grow by USD 773.01 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing us… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global graphene market size is estimated to increase by USD 773.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period. The growing use of graphene in the construction industry is the key graphene market driver boosting market growth. The global economy is highly dependent on the construction industry, which necessitates the use of environmentally friendly building materials that are both cost-effective and high performing. Cement, an important component in concrete, accounts for approximately 8% of worldwide CO2 emissions. To overcome this, new concrete and mortar composites that use less cement and last longer are needed. Furthermore, Graphene, a promising substance, improves the properties of concrete through structural modifications and functionalization. The various benefits that graphene offers are driving its adoption in construction industries globally, leading to the growth of the global graphene market. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Graphene Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The graphene market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer graphene in the market are 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd., ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products SA, Applied Graphene Materials PLC, CVD Equipment Corp., Directa Plus PLC, First Graphene Ltd., G6 MATERIALS Corp., Global Graphene Group, Grafoid Inc., Graphene Platform Corp., Grolltex Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Nanograf Corp., NanoXplore Inc., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials Corp., and XG Sciences Inc. and others.

What’s New? –