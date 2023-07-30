Graphite One Announces Marketing Services Agreement – Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Graphite One Inc. GPH GPHOF (“Graphite One” or the “Company”), planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, announces today that as part of its ongoing strategy to raise the profile of Graphite One and its Graphite One Project to investors, the Company has entered into a marketing services agreement (the “Agreement“) with Northern Venture Group Inc. (“Northern Venture“) to provide marketing services to enhance visibility with the institutional and retail investment community, effective August 1, 2023.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Northern Venture will provide research and sector reports, video creation, and digital marketing services to the Company for a monthly fee of CA$5,000 per month for a 12-month period (the “Service Period“). Upon completion of the Service Period, the Agreement automatically continues on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party with one month notice.

Northern Venture is arm’s length to the Company and currently holds 100,000 common shares and 100,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company. The Agreement is subject to TSXV Exchange approval.

Termination of Marketing Services Agreements

The Company also announces the termination of marketing services agreements with TD Media dba Lifewater Media, as initially announced on April 3, 2023, and Outside the Box Capital, as initially announced on March 13, 2023, effective immediately.

Graphite One’s Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek resource. The Graphite One project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant expected to be sited in Washington State integrated with the development of the Graphite Creek Property. The plan includes a recycling facility to…