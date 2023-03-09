Greater than 100,000 folks in Mexico are nonetheless lacking



New York

CNN

—



As the American survivors of last week’s bloody kidnapping in Matamoros receive medical treatment, and the bodies of those killed are repatriated, Mexico’s broader epidemic of disappearances remains largely unsolved: More than 100,000 Mexicans and migrants have disappeared, with no explanation of their fate for families.

The Mexican defense ministry said Thursday that hundreds of security forces were heading to the border city to bolster the defense of the area in a bid to safeguard “the well-being of citizens” But the swift response by authorities to the Americans’ kidnapping has raised eyebrows among Mexicans.

“In Mexico the lives of foreigners are worth more than the Mexicans themselves,” one person wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Another hoped “the US government will help all the relatives of the disappeared in Mexico so that the…