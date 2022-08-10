Greater than a dozen firms growing single normal to detect cyberattacks quicker

The initiative led by Amazon ( AMZN ) , Cloudflare, Crowdstrike, IBM ( IBM ) , Okta and Salesforce ( CRM ) , among others, aims to solve a critical bottleneck in the sharing of threat information: The different data formats currently in use across multiple cybersecurity tools and products.

According to the companies, that mismatch can cause delays in understanding how a cyberattack may be unfolding because data from one tool often must be converted into a compatible format to work with another tool. That can hinder analysis of the underlying threat data, said Mark Ryland, a top cybersecurity executive at Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud computing arm.

“Having a holistic view of security-related data across tools is essential for customers to effectively detect, investigate and mitigate security issues,” said Ryland in a release. “Customers tell us that their security teams are spending too much time and energy normalizing data across different tools rather than being able to focus on…