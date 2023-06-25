GreaterHeat, Founding Member and A Leading Storage Provider of Decentralized Sto… – Press Release

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Singapore/Hong Kong (June 24, 2023) The decentralized storage network Filecoin receives a welcome boost as Protocol Labs and Singapore-based Web3 technology company GreaterHeat announce that Decentralized Storage Providers Accelerator Asia (DSPA-Asia), of which GreaterHeat is a founding member and a Leading Storage Provider (LSP), will officially kick-start its first Filecoin Plus BootCamp at a gala dinner at Regent Hong Kong on June 25, 2003. GreaterHeat’s CEO David Li will officiate this launch event.

The highly anticipated Asian BootCamp will be hosted at The Conrad Hong Kong, spanning two days from June 26 to 27. This event aims to gather esteemed Storage Providers (SPs) from China, South Korea, Japan, India, and other Asian regions, providing them with invaluable knowledge on successfully transitioning from being a Filecoin (FIL) to a Filecoin Plus (FIL+) Storage Provider.

The event will include over 30 top international speakers from the field of Web 3.0 and Filecoin, as well as Leading Storage Providers including GreaterHeat, ND Labs, NewwebGroup, IPFS-Force, SXX, Origin Storage, Tiger VC, etc.

DSPA-Asia’s BootCamp program promotes deep engagement in the Filecoin Plus ecosystem, provides a range of systematic Web 3.0 storage BootCamp courses as well as rich technical resources and opportunities to network with top Web 3.0 business professionals. The BootCamp is an incubator and business training program created to accelerate the Asian Web 3.0 Storage business and aims to provide professional support to Web 3.0 storage providers, helping them to learn, grow and thrive.

DSPA-Asia’s BootCamp offers learning modules in both business and technical subjects and covers such areas as FIL+ Development History and FIL+ Financial Analysis, Dive deep into LDN, E-FIL Module, Supporting FIL+, Tooling, Deals Sending, Importing Data, and Sealing. The BootCamp program consists of two…