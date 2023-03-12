Greatness Starts with a Great Recipe: Barilla Surprises Mikaela Shiffrin and Her… – Press Release

The “87”-shaped pasta will be auctioned and sold for charity to celebrate Shiffrin’s historic 87th World Cup skiing victory

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Skier and global Barilla partner Mikaela Shiffrin is officially the “greatest skier of all time” after winning her 87th World Cup Victory. A record held for 34 years previously, the passing on of the accolade is a historic moment.

This victory marks the end of a chase that has been ongoing for the better part of a decade since Shiffrin broke onto the skiing scene in 2011. Barilla has been with Shiffrin since the beginning of her career 12 years ago, her longest partnership to date, and shared in each one of her victories. The athlete-brand duo shares strong values, namely, nutrition, quality, family, and a passion for excellence.

“We’ve had the privilege of supporting Mikaela over the past 12 years, ever since she was a talented 15-year-old, determined, kind, and passionate about her sport,” said Ilaria Lodigiani, VP Global Marketing, Barilla. “Besides being a champion, Mikaela represents the values that have always been at the heart of Barilla: care for others and for the planet. We could not be happier for her success. Mikaela has always been the best for us, and now she is the best in the world.”

As greatness starts with a great recipe, BluRhapsody by Barilla is unveiling a new special edition pack designed uniquely for Mikaela, featuring the iconic Blue Box pasta recipe made into shapes of an “8” and a “7” to celebrate her enormous achievement, and pay homage to the longstanding relationship and emotional bond that the brand has had throughout the years with Mikaela. To honor her exceptional achievement, Barilla is also launching an 87 second film and revealing the specially designed pack of BluRhapsody by Barilla for Mikaela, here: https://youtu.be/9-Gn9HZaRW8.

“My partnership with Barilla means the world to me. Barilla was with me since the beginning and has shared every single one of…