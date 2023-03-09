Greece practice crash: Prime Minister guarantees to repair continual railway deficiencies as public anger grows





Greece’s prime minister has promised to improve the safety standards of the country’s railway system following its deadliest train crash on record which sparked mass protests.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis again apologized for last month’s incident, which saw a passenger train carrying mostly university students returning from a three-day public holiday collide with a freight train near the city of Larissa, leaving 57 people dead and dozens injured.

“I reiterate my public apology on behalf of all those who ruled the country for years, but mainly personally,” Mitsotakis said.

“I therefore assume responsibility. And we cannot, we do not want to, we must not hide behind a series of human errors,” he added.

