Greece practice crash: Protests flare regardless of apology from Greek PM

Fresh protests broke out in Greek on Sunday over a deadly train collision, despite an apology from the prime minister.

In a statement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “we cannot, will not, and must not hide behind human error,” following the crash, which left 57 people dead.

A passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train on Tuesday evening in Tempi, near the city of Larissa, the worst railway disaster in the country for years.

The collision has sparked fury over safety standards on the Greek railway network. Sunday’s protests were only the latest, with police using tear gas on demonstrators who gathered outside parliament in Athens.

“This crime should not be covered up, we will be the voice of all the dead,” read one of the slogans.