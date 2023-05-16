Green building materials market to grow at a CAGR of 13.81% from 2022 to 2027, 3… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The green building materials market size is expected to grow by USD 273 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 13.81%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The region has a wide range of green building products, including materials such as reclaimed steel, bamboo, straw, and dirt. These materials are considered effective alternatives to traditional building materials such as concrete and steel. The use of sustainable insulation is also increasing in Europe. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions – Download the sample report

Green building materials Market: Rising need for energy-efficient green buildings to drive growth

Rising urban population, as well as rapid economic and industrial development, are increasing the demand for energy-efficient green buildings. The rise in demand for energy impacts resource availability, as non-renewable energy sources account for a majority of the global energy demand. Energy efficiency is an important aspect of green buildings. Various countries are focusing on enforcing energy efficiency laws for buildings. Hence, the demand for green building materials is also expected to increase, which will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Green Building Materials Market: Advancements in insulation materials

Over the past few years, there have been numerous advancements in the materials used for insulation in green building construction. Several manufacturers of foam insulations are coming up with low-emission blowing agents. For instance, certain spray-foam manufacturers have switched to hydro-fluoro olefins (HFO) blowing agents, which have a lower impact than hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) and XPS rigid…