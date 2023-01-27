Green Steel Technology Company Boston Metal Announces $120M Series C Financing L… – Press Release

Capital will expand scale-up of green steel production at the company’s pilot plant and support construction of first commercial plant in Brazil for high-value metals production

Boston Metal, a company developing technology to fully decarbonize steel production, today announced the $120 million first close of Series C fundraising led by multinational steel company, ArcelorMittal S.A. MT. Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund and SiteGround Capital also joined as new investors in this round, alongside current investors.

ArcelorMittal’s lead investment was made through its XCarb® Innovation Fund. Commenting, Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal, said, “In Boston Metal, we are investing in a team that has made impressive progress over a relatively short period of time, developing a technology that has exciting potential to revolutionize steelmaking. In our extensive discussions with them, we have been impressed by the passion and vision they have to contribute to the decarbonization of steelmaking. They are an exciting and welcome addition to the XCarb® Innovation Fund’s portfolio.”

Boston Metal’s patented Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) process is being commercialized to produce both green steel and high-value metals, such as tin and niobium. The Series C funds will expand the production of green steel at the company’s pilot facility outside Boston and will support the site selection and preliminary design of its first green steel plant. The new resources will also support the construction and commissioning of a manufacturing facility for high-value metals at the company’s Brazilian subsidiary, Boston Metal do Brasil.

“Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund was created to accelerate technology development and deployment in areas that will have the most meaningful impact on climate. The technology Boston Metal is developing has the potential to deliver affordable green steel at scale, helping to drive cross-industry decarbonization, which is increasingly critical…