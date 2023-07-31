Greenberg Traurig Mexico Represents BBVA and Various Financial Institutions in N… – Press Release

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig’s Mexico City office represented BBVA Mexico and four financial institutions in negotiating a syndicated credit facility for up to MXN $2,400 million for Fibra Shop to refinance existing debt.

MEXICO CITY, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig’s Mexico City office represented BBVA Mexico and four financial institutions in negotiating a syndicated credit facility for up to MXN $2,400 million for Fibra Shop to refinance existing debt.

Greenberg Traurig represented BBVA Mexico as administrative agent, collateral agent, structuring agent, sole bookrunner and lender. The firm represented Sabadell, Banco Ve por Más, Intercam, and BanCoppel as lenders.

Fibra Shop is the first Mexican real estate investment trust focused exclusively on the acquisition, development and operation of shopping centers.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing BBVA and the lender group was led by Banking and Finance Shareholder Miguel Moisés and Associate Paulina García de León.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig’s Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary…