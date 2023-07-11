Greenberg Traurig’s Kate Kalmykov and Bruce Rosetto to Serve as Featured EB-5 Du… – Press Release

Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Global Immigration & Compliance Practice Co-Chair Kate Kalmykov and Corporate Shareholder Bruce C. Rosetto will explore the latest updates in investment immigration during a July 13 webinar.

Titled “Evaluating EB-5 Projects from an Immigration and Securities Law Perspective,” the webinar will be presented from 2-3 p.m. EST by EB5AN. Attendees will gain greater understanding and insights on mitigating immigration and financial risks if they engage in the EB-5 immigrant investor program.

Created by Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program encourages new investment in job-creating projects and grants legal immigration status to such eligible investors, plus their spouses and unmarried children under 21. The program has undergone a number of changes in the years since and is overseen by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Click here to register for this webinar.

Kalmykov has close to two decades of experience in business immigration matters, focusing on supporting clients and advising them on temporary and permanent residency immigration options for multinational executive, business, scientific, and information technology personnel. She is one of the most skilled immigration attorneys in the United States on EB-5 matters and has helped raise billions of dollars in foreign investment through the EB-5 program and frequently speaks about the program before domestic and international audiences. Her practice provides support to EB-5 investors as well as companies in the global transfer of personnel.

An experienced corporate attorney, Rosetto represents a spectrum of clients ranging from private and public entities to investment banks and private equity funds to those in the biotech and…