Greenpeace activists scale Shell oil platform within the Atlantic Ocean as firm proclaims document earnings

Activists from the campaign group Greenpeace have boarded a ship in the Atlantic Ocean and scaled a Shell oil platform that is currently being transported to the North Sea.

“Stop drilling. Start paying,” the activists’ banners say.

The protest comes as the oil giant on Thursday announced record annual profits of almost $40 billion for 2022, more than doubling what it posted in 2021. The company has benefited from very high oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Greenpeace called the action “a peaceful protest against the climate devastation around the world caused by Shell and the wider fossil fuel industry.”

Protesters from the UK, US, Argentina and Turkey left the Canary Islands on a ship in the early hours of Tuesday morning, before transferring to three small boats. They used climbing equipment to board the ship and…