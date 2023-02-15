Greenwave Secures Property for Metal Recycling Facility in Cleveland, Ohio – Gre… – Press Release

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Greenwave” or the “Company”) GWAV, a leading operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, is pleased to announce that it has secured the property formerly occupied by JBI Scrap Processors on East 55th Street in Cleveland, Ohio to open a scrap metal recycling facility.



The Company expects its Cleveland, Ohio facility will generate significant revenues and positive cashflows from operations during fiscal year 2023. The property has access to the adjoining railroad to easily transport the scrap metal it processes and hundreds of local businesses and individuals are accustomed to selling their metal scrap to facilities in the same vicinity on a regular basis.

Greenwave is currently training employees on its processes and procedures, on-boarding the facility to the cloud-based enterprise resource planning software it utilizes, and expects to begin operations by February 28, 2023.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. ("Empire"), is a leading operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. At these facilities, Empire collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling.

