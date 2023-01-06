Gregg Berhalter: US coach needs to remain in function amid investigation into kicking his spouse

Gregg Berhalter won over 40 caps for the United States as a player

Gregg Berhalter wants to continue as US men’s head coach but feels “saddened” by the emergence of revelations he kicked his wife during an argument in 1991 when they were teenagers.

The 49-year-old is under investigation by US soccer after admitting his role in the incident.

The mother of US midfielder Giovanni Reyna said she reported Berhalter over the incident on 11 December, 2022.

“Our entire family is saddened by these events,” said Berhalter.

Speaking to the Harvard Business Review, external-link he added: “I think the worst part of it for me is my heart aches for my wife, because it was her story to tell, if she chose to or not. It just really, really saddens me.

“But it’s moving forward and that’s the way we have to look at it together as a family. The family’s been amazing and has taken it one day at a time and moving forward.”

Berhalter, whose contract expired at the end of December. took the US to the last-16 at…