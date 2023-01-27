Ground Power Unit (GPU) Global Market Report 2022: Increased Airport Warehouse O… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Ground Power Unit (GPU) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Rising demand for electric ground support to supplement the GPU market

The Ground power unit (GPU) market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 7.98 Bn in 2020.

Some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the ground power unit market are increased demand for electric ground support equipment, increased airport warehouse operations, and ongoing airport expansions to cater for the rising global air passenger traffic.

Mobile GPU to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

In 2021, the mobile GPU segment dominated the global ground power units market majorly due to increasing demand for easy-to-use and movable GPUs. To provide either 28V DC or 120V AC power, mobile units can be linked to an aircraft’s electrical system while on the ground. Mobile ground power units usually consist of a diesel-powered generator but can be found in other configurations. Mobile GPU plays an important role in the operation of airports as it enables airlines to achieve on-time performance. Increasing aircraft movements and increasing the number of airport expansion projects are expected to drive market segment growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

In 2021, the global Ground power unit (GPU) market was led by Asia-Pacific. This region accounted for nearly 37.4% of the total revenue generated worldwide. High economic growth, rising number of airports, major developments in the Chinese and Indian aerospace industry, huge capital investments by the governments of several economies are some major factors driving the Asia-Pacific ground power unit market.

In commercial applications across the North…