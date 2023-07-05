Groupe Touchette Partners with Pivotree to Increase Transactions with New Dynami… – Press Release

New platform enables a boost in sales and functionality, resulting in streamlined workflows and over 15% increase in transactions to date

Pivotree Inc. PVT (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, announced today it achieved another milestone in it’s partnership with Groupe Touchette, one of the largest Canadian-owned tire distributors, for the creation of its eCommerce portal, leveraging SAP Commerce. With the new platform Groupe Touchette experienced a marked increase in the usage of the transactional website, with over 94 per cent of orders going through the site, up from below 80 per cent from their previous platform.

“The tire distribution industry has seen significant shifts in recent years, including the emergence of private label tires, and advanced use of data, analytics and technology logistics,” said Denis Gallagher, Vice President IT, Groupe Touchette. “Since the establishment of the new omnichannel B2B platform, we have been able to respond to these demands with more agility, and our customers have been reporting an immediate improvement in their user experience. We are seeing our customer loyalty, competitive advantage, and market share, all increasing, coupled with a reduction in calls and costs to our call centres.”

Leveraging SAP Commerce, Pivotree’s introduction of the self-service B2B platform for Groupe Touchette has streamlined and reduced friction in the user experience. Customer feedback praised the ease and modernization of navigating product catalogs, searching for exact tire fitments, viewing relevant pricing and applying promotions.

“The market pressures facing retailers and distributors today are becoming more and more complex, and it’s vital that technology partners and commerce platforms find new ways to better serve our customers,” said Pivotree General Manager, Joseph Lee. “Pivotree’s extensive expertise and demonstrated ability in SAP Commerce and building B2B and…