Growing Demand for Decentralized and Transparent Systems drives the Blockchain C… – Press Release

Blockchain Category – Procurement Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The blockchain category is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 87.7% from 2023 to 2030. North America accounts for the largest share of the category. The increasing demand for digital processes in the business is boosting growth. Companies are focusing on adopting technology for smooth transaction processes and data transparency. For instance, in January 2022 Walmart used blockchain technology to improve its supply chain by tracing storage of goods within seconds using the technology.

DeFi is a financial system that is built on top of blockchain technology. It allows users to access financial services without the need for a central authority, such as a bank. DeFi is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way individuals and/or businesses think about finance.

