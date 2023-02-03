Growing Trend of Fusion Cuisine is Driving the Vegan Sashimi Market: Estimated t… – Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vegan Sashimi Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 104.9 million in 2023 and US$ 218.8 million by 2033. The United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India are expected to emerge as major manufacturers as the market for Vegan Sashimi expands at a constant 8.5% CAGR.



Increasing awareness and concern for the environment, animal welfare and growing number of health-conscious consumers are driving the growth of the vegan sashimi market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their impact on the environment and animal welfare, and are looking for alternative options that align with their values.

The growing popularity of sushi and sashimi dishes, along with increasing interest in Japanese cuisine, is driving the demand for vegan sashimi. Consumers are looking for alternatives to traditional sushi and sashimi that align with their values and dietary preferences.

Stringent food safety regulations and labeling requirements can be a major restraint for the demand for vegan sashimi as it can be difficult for companies to comply with these regulations. This can limit sales of vegan sashimi as companies may struggle to meet safety standards and get their products to market.

Limited consumer awareness and availability of vegan sashimi in certain regions can also be a restraint for the demand for vegan sashimi. If consumers in these regions are not aware of vegan sashimi or are unable to find it in their local stores, they may not be interested in purchasing it, which can limit market growth.

Opportunities Abound as Vegan Sashimi Market Adapts to Changing Consumer Preferences

Some major opportunities that are driving the growth of the market include: