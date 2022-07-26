Growth Supersonic unveils new design for Overture supersonic jet

(CNN) — It’s been almost 20 years since Concorde flew for the final time.

While various companies have set about bringing supersonic travel back to life since then, we’re still yet to see this come to fruition.

However, Colorado-based start up Boom Supersonic is taking some major leaps forward in its quest to make supersonic flying a reality again.

Nearly two years after rolling out ts prototype supersonic demonstrator, the XB1, Boom has unveiled a major new design for its much anticipated Overture airliner, which will fly at twice the speed of today’s subsonic commercial jets and is expected to carry its first passengers in 2029.

Renderings of the aircraft, which has been in development for several years, were revealed this week during a press conference at the Farnborough Air Show, a UK-based aviation trade event.

Not only does the updated design feature an extra engine, it also has a contoured fuselage and gull wings.

Refined design