Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in July 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increa… – Press Release

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., PACGAP (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of July 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.



For July 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 11.1%, compared to the same period in 2022. Guadalajara, Los Cabos, Tijuana, and Puerto Vallarta presented an increase in passenger traffic of 13.2%, 9.3%, 7.9%, and 1.5% respectively, compared to June 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increased by 19.4%, compared to 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-22 Jul-23 % Change Jan – Jul 22 Jan – Jul 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,008.3 1,136.7 12.7 % 6,042.4 7,269.9 20.3 % Tijuana* 752.3 844.7 12.3 % 4,574.2 5,148.0 12.5 % Los Cabos 256.7 301.7 17.5 % 1,401.1 1,713.4 22.3 % Puerto Vallarta 280.3 302.5 7.9 % 1,471.0 1,700.1 15.6 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 174.1 226.6 30.1 % 983.3 1,293.2 31.5 % Hermosillo 175.3 190.3 8.6 % 1,039.8 1,185.9 14.0 % Kingston 0.0 0.2 440.0 % 0.5 0.7 52.3 % Mexicali 104.9 159.8 52.3 % 695.7 887.0 27.5 % Morelia 56.1 82.1 46.2 % 369.6 470.1 27.2 % La Paz 106.4 116.3 9.4 % 619.0 626.9 1.3 % Aguascalientes 66.5 58.4 (12.3 %) 420.1 365.4 (13.0 %) Los Mochis 36.6 44.6 21.8 % 240.6 257.7 7.1 % Manzanillo 9.2 9.9 8.5 % 57.7 62.7 8.8 % Total 3,026.7 3,473.7 14.8 % 17,915.1 20,981.0 17.1 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):