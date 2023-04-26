GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 10% GROWTH IN EBITDA, TO Ps.6,158 MILLION IN THE FIRST Q… – Press Release

—Consolidated revenue increases 12%, to Ps.42,219 million as a result of strong dynamism in financial income—

—The consolidated gross portfolio grows 16%, to Ps.165,666 million—

—11% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.216,631 million, reaffirms solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal cost of funding—

MEXICO CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. ELEKTRA, Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2023 results.

First quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 12% to Ps.42,219 million in the period, compared to Ps.37,532 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.36,062 million, from Ps.31,911 million in 2022.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,158 million, 10% higher compared to Ps.5,622 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,767 million this quarter, 45% above Ps.2,606 million in the same period of 2022.

The company reported net income of Ps.459 million, compared to a loss of Ps.4,615 million a year ago.



1Q 2022 1Q 2023 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $37,532 $42,219 $4,687 12 %









EBITDA $5,622 $6,158 $537 10 %









Operating profit $2,606 $3,767 $1,162 45 % Net result $(4,615) $459 $5,075 —









Net result per share $(20.43) $2.07 $22.50 —











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of March 31, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 225.9 million and as of March 31, 2023, were 221.4 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 12% in the period, as a result of a 23% growth in financial revenues and a 2% decrease in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.26,699 million, from Ps.21,715 million the previous year — reflects, to a large extent, a 31% increase in the income of Banco…