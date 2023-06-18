Gryphon Digital Mining Expands Pedigreed Management Team with CFO – Press Release

Gryphon adds another experienced premier bitcoin mining CFO

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (“Gryphon,” “Gryphon Mining,” or the “Company”) today announced Sim Salzman as its newly appointed Chief Financial Officer. Sim’s history includes the CFO role at Marathon Digital Holdings, (“Marathon”) which grew its market cap from $500 million to approximately $8 billion within Sim’s first 12 months. Mr. Salzman brings over 20 years of experience in public and private accounting serving clients in a variety of industries, including bitcoin mining.

Sim spent over two years at Marathon where he led the finance function as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to Marathon, Sim held CFO roles for various companies including the Las Vegas Monorail Company. Sim also has extensive experience in senior auditor roles at BDO US and RSM US. Sim holds a BS in Accounting and a BA in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland.

“The public bitcoin mining space is only a few years old and experienced executives who have successfully navigated the companies within it are rare.” said Rob Chang, CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining. “With Sim we are delighted to add another experienced CFO from a significant publicly traded bitcoin miner to add to our blue-chip team.”

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative strategy. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

