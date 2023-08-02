GTreasury and Convera Partner to Provide Integrated Payments Offerings – Press Release

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, and Convera, the largest non-bank global B2B payments provider, today announced a partnership to offer an integrated payments service on GTreasury’s treasury management system (TMS) software.



A market leader in streamlining B2B cross-border payments, Convera is trusted by a global customer base of over 30,000 to move money across more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 140 currencies. Convera leverages decades of industry experience and vertical-specific, specialized solutions to meet the needs of customers of various sizes, industry verticals, and geographies.

The partnership will enable GTreasury’s network of over 800 large corporate and enterprise clients to integrate with Convera’s payments platform to access global banking networks and help make global business payments efficient, transparent, cost-effective, and secure in growing their business globally with confidence. GTreasury facilitates transactions totaling $12.5T+ from 48M payments, annually, in 160 countries. Focusing initially on APAC, GTreasury clients throughout Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong will be able to fund payments from any Convera or third-party bank account.

“This partnership reflects our deep belief in bringing best-of-class solutions to our customers,” said Patrick Gauthier, CEO at Convera. “Working with GTreasury, we will immediately expand cross-border solutions in the APAC region. We look forward to working together to service the wider GTreasury client base globally.”

“GTreasury continues to advance key partnerships and technology integrations that enable treasury teams to work more efficiently and effectively within their organizations,” said German Karaivanov, Vice President, Product Management at GTreasury. “The speed and ease of global payments processes are business-critical for enterprises, and combining Convera and GTreasury…