Guernsey eye 2024 T20 World Cup development in Europe Qualifier

Guernsey coach Lee Forshaw says he is “quietly confident” the island side can make the next stage of qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Sarnians travel to Finland for the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B tournament – their first ICC event since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

They face group games against Austria, Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Slovenia.

Should Guernsey top their pool they would meet the winners of the other group for the chance to progress.

“The teams that we’re playing against, really we should be one of the favourites,” Forshaw told BBC Radio Guernsey.

“We are going out to win, we’re above all of the other teams in terms of rankings.”

Guernsey – who are 38th in the ICC’s T20 rankings – are one of 10 teams competing, with the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Norway and Switzerland in the other group.

The winning side will move on to the European regional finals next year for one of two places at the 2024 T20…