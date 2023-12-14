Guernsey to host 2026 T20 World Cup qualifier in August 2024

Austria beat Guernsey in Finland to qualify for the regional finals when they were last held in 2022

Guernsey are to host the first round of qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

It will be one of three sub-regional European qualifiers and will be staged from 21-28 August 2024.

The winning side from the 10 teams taking part will go on to the next stage of European qualification.

Guernsey, who will host Qualifier C, have been kept apart from Channel Island rivals Jersey, who will play in Germany in Qualifier B as they aim to return to the European qualifiers.

Guernsey will host Denmark – who won the corresponding tournament in 2022 – alongside Spain, Finland, Czech Republic, Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Greece and Estonia.

Jersey’s event, from 7-14 July next summer, sees them as the top-ranked side against hosts Germany, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Serbia, Gibraltar, Croatia and Slovenia.

Jersey reached the final European qualifying round last summer, where they finished fourth as…